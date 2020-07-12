Dad struck, killed by car in Brooklyn in front of family

It happened just before 8 p.m. Saturday on Fort Hamilton Parkway and 39th St in Borough Park. The man's wife and 6-year-old daughter had exited the car just before he got hit, police say.
Police say the 50-year-old father parked his car and was pinned by a 21-year-old male driver who apparently lost control of the vehicle.
The 21-year-old was taken into custody for suspicion of DWI. Sources tell Eyewitness News there was a marijuana smell inside his car.
The 50-year-old was taken to Maimonides Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
He was later identified as Jose Barrera.
The man's wife and child were unharmed.
