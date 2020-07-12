NYC woman arrested after nanny cam catches alleged infant abuse on video

HACKENSACK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A nanny in the Bronx has been arrested and charged with abusing an infant in New Jersey.Abena Yeboah was taken into custody by NYPD officers after nanny cam video recorded the alleged abuse.Officials say police in Hackensack were first notified of the alleged abuse on July 8.Police say the woman could be seen hitting, kicking and yanking the child's arm she was caring for.Yeboah faces one count of child abuse and is awaiting an extradition hearing for her return to New Jersey.----------