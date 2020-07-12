NYC woman arrested after nanny cam catches alleged infant abuse on video

HACKENSACK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A nanny in the Bronx has been arrested and charged with abusing an infant in New Jersey.

Abena Yeboah was taken into custody by NYPD officers after nanny cam video recorded the alleged abuse.

RELATED | Man arrested after 'heinous' double stabbing on subway in Queens

Officials say police in Hackensack were first notified of the alleged abuse on July 8.

Police say the woman could be seen hitting, kicking and yanking the child's arm she was caring for.

Yeboah faces one count of child abuse and is awaiting an extradition hearing for her return to New Jersey.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bronxhackensacknew york citychild abusecrimenanny arrestedcaught on camera
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID Updates: Day cares in NYC prepare to reopen Monday
Man arrested after 'heinous' double stabbing on subway
Police: Father fatally struck by vehicle while taking groceries out of car
Search of lake for missing 'Glee' star to resume today
AccuWeather: Warm, less humid Sunday
2 south Texas police officers killed, suspect dies by suicide
30-year-old dies after 'COVID party,' doctor says
Show More
Harlem residents occupy intersection plagued by shootings
Trump wears mask for 1st time in public during COVID-19 pandemic
Cuomo fears increase in COVID cases amid outbreaks in other states
'Back the Blue' protesters met with Black Lives Matter counter-protesters
NYC hospital opens post-COVID-19 care center
More TOP STORIES News