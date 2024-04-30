Man critically injured in police shooting in Chelsea; 2nd person in custody

CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police officers shot a 25-year-old man in Chelsea on Tuesday afternoon who was wanted in a felony assault case.
The shooting happened on West 24th Street around 2 p.m.
The suspect was wanted for allegedly assaulting a deli clerk in Chelsea on April 7. He was spotted by an NYPD detective and lieutenant with a Homeland Security Investigations.
Officers attempted to stop the man and chased him. He was just making it into an optical store when an officer fired after the man pulled a gun, police say.
The man was taken to Bellevue Hospital in critical condition.
A gun was recovered at the scene.
A 26-year-old man who was with the suspect was taken to the 10th Precinct for questioning.
One officer suffered a minor head injury during a scuffle preceding the shooting. He was taken to the hospital to be checked out.
This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
