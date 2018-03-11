Dangerous: New Jersey bus driver touches downed wire

Sandra Bookman has more on a bus driver who touched a downed wire in Pennsauken, New Jersey.

PENNSAUKEN, New Jersey (WABC) --
It was a dangerous situation in South Jersey when a bus driver touched a downed wire.

It happened along 46th Street in Pennsauken. The bus which had children on board drove over cones blocking the road where a utility line snapped.

The driver got off the bus and used a cone to push the power line out of the way.

The driver snapped the caution tape, got back on the bus and drove away.

