Security camera shows 2 suspects who broke in, vandalized Connecticut middle school

Darien police released surveillance images of the two suspects who broke into Middlesex Middle School on November 27.
Security footage showed the suspects enter the school through an unlocked door.
Once inside, the suspects damaged both classrooms and windows.
One suspect was seen using a cell phone with a yellow-colored case.
The second suspect was wearing a brown and orange hat with a rectangular-shaped logo.
