16-year-old bicyclist struck in NYC hit and run dies, driver sought

QUEENS, New York City (WABC) -- A 16-year-old bicyclist who was struck by a hit and run vehicle in Queens Friday has died, and authorities are searching for the driver who fled the scene.It happened on College Point Boulevard near 18th Avenue around 9:30 p.m., where authorities say a 2019 Toyota Camry crossed a double yellow line to pass another vehicle.He struck the victim, Darwin Durazno, head on, before turning onto 15th Avenue without stopping.Durazno, who was with a friend getting a haircut, was found in the roadway with severe head trauma.EMS rushed him to NYC Health & Hospitals/Jacobi, where he succumbed to his injuries on Monday, June 7.The Toyota, a rental car, has since been recovered, but the driver has not been located.There are no arrests, and the investigation remains ongoing.Durazno immigrated from Ecuador a few years ago. and he was going to high school in Long Island City.His stepdad say he was a happy kid looking for summer work, and the family is still in disbelief. GoFundMe page has been started in Durazno's name that has raised more than $6,000 so far to help cover the family's expenses.Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------