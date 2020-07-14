1-year-old killed: Video shows suspects in deadly NYC shooting; $10,000 reward offered

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- The NYPD has released video of the suspects wanted in a quadruple shooting that claimed the life of a 1-year-old boy in Brooklyn over the weekend.

Davell Gardner was killed and three others were wounded when two gunmen opened fire at a family cookout outside a park in Bedford Stuyvesant late Sunday, the latest tragedy amid a massive uptick in shootings around New York City.

The child was struck near the Raymond Bush Playground at Madison Street and Marcus Garvey Boulevard in Bedford-Stuyvesant around 11:35 p.m. Now, a $10,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to arrests.


Police say the two men, dressed in all black, opened fire on the group and then fled through the park. There were no words exchanged or dispute before the shots were fired, according to investigators.
A 1-year-old boy was killed and three others were wounded when two gunmen opened fire at a family cookout outside a park in Brooklyn late Sunday, the latest tragedy amid a massive uptick in shootings around New York City.


Gardner -- two months shy of his second birthday -- was shot in the abdomen.

WATCH: Mayor de Blasio observes moment of silence in honor of Davell Gardner
Mayor Bill de Blasio observed a moment of silence in honor of 1-year-old Davell Gardner, who was shot and killed in Bedford-Stuyvesant.


"Put the guns down," Gardner's grandmother said. "Please, put them down. They're killing innocent people. Babies too."

A 27-year-old man was shot in the ankle, a 35-year-old man was shot in the groin, and a 36-year-old man was shot in the leg. They are expected to survive.

So far, no arrests have been made.

Community activists expressed both sorrow and anger, calling for more steps to be taken to solve the problem of the recent spike in gun violence.

"These legislators, these politicians need to wake up," activist Tony Herbert said. "We've told what should be done. They keep throwing money at organizations that come after the fact. It has to proactive."

Anyone with information pertaining to this incident is asked to call NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or DM @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

