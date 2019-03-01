drug arrest

DEA seizes enough fentanyl 'to kill nearly 2 million people' in New York raid

Marcus Solis has the lastest on the five arrested in fentanyl mill bust in Ardsley.

ARDSLEY, Westchester County (WABC) -- Five people have been arrested at what federal authorities say was a fentanyl and heroin mill operating out of a suburban residential home in Westchester County.

Agents from the DEA and Greenburgh police executed a warrant at 129 Euclid Avenue in Ardsley around 10:15 Friday morning.

Officials said police arrested 31-year-old Braulio Mata, of Ardsley, 44-year-old Jose Garcia, of Ardsley, 47-year-old Ramon Aracena Alfe, of Mount Vernon, 32-year-old Dionell Duarte Hernandez, of New York, and 20-year-old Yarly Mendoza-Delorbe, of Ardsley.

According to a DEA spokesperson, five kilograms of the synthetic opioid and six kilograms of heroin were seized along with other paraphernalia including cutting agents, grinders, and baggies. Investigators say after processing, the drugs would be moved off-site for sale.

Photos from the DEA show furniture with concealed compartments that hid bags of powdered substances.



The owner of the house tells Eyewitness News he rented the split level home in December to a couple who moved from the Bronx but says he was unaware of any illegal activity.

The DEA says they received cooperation from the residents in the neighborhood during the investigation.

"The fentanyl alone has the potency to kill nearly over two million people. I commend the men and women in the Task Force and Tactical Diversion Squad for their quick and efficient investigation into this organization and their diligence to the safety of the residents living nearby," said Ray Donovan, DEA Special Agent in Charge.

