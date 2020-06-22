Driver dies after crashing into oncoming traffic in the Bronx

BRONX (WABC) -- A driver is dead after crashing into oncoming traffic in the Bronx.
Video from Citizen App shows the scene at City Island and Shore Roads.
It happened just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday.
Police say the driver of a Toyota Camry crossed the double yellow line hitting a Jeep.
The driver of the Camry was killed. His passenger was seriously hurt.
The people in the Jeep were treated for non-life threatening injuries.
