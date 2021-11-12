2 killed in small plane crash near Lake Kemah, New Jersey

The crash happened just after 3 p.m., according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
State troopers located the single-engine Cessna 172 in a state park near Lake Kemah after the FAA issued an alert for the missing aircraft.
The aircraft departed from Essex County Airport for Sussex Airport.
There are two confirmed fatalities.
The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will be investigating what led to the crash.
Few other details were released. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
