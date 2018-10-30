SCHOOL BUS ACCIDENT

Deadly school bus stop crash in Indiana highlights safety issues

EMBED </>More Videos

As we remember the three children struck and killed at their bus stop, watch these school bus safety tips for drivers to help prevent another tragedy.

After three children were struck and killed at a school bus stop in Indiana, drivers are being reminded of how to share the road safely with school buses.

While it is illegal in all 50 states to pass a school bus that is stopped to load or unload children, the National Safety Council reports that 70 percent of deaths related to school buses occur outside of the bus.

Additionally, more school-age pedestrians have been killed during the hour before and after school than any other time of day, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The National Safety Council offers these tips for drivers to help prevent another tragedy:
  • Never pass a bus from behind - or from either direction if you're on an undivided road - if it is stopped to load or unload children

  • If the yellow or red lights are flashing and the stop arm is extended, traffic must stop

  • The area 10 feet around a school bus is the most dangerous for children; stop far enough back to allow them space to safely enter and exit the bus

  • Be alert; children often are unpredictable, and they tend to ignore hazards and take risks
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
school busroad safetychildren hit by carsafetystudent safetyschool bus accident
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SCHOOL BUS ACCIDENT
School bus hits parked car, causes chain-reaction crash
School bus with children on board overturns on NJ Turnpike
18 hurt when school bus overturns on New Jersey Turnpike
School bus driver crashes into home after medical episode
More school bus accident
Top Stories
Stuck Portal Bridge causes big NJ Transit mess
Bronx teen wanted in 11-year-old girl's rape found dead
Girl, twin brothers fatally struck at Indiana bus stop
Boston gangster Whitey Bulger found slain in prison at 89
Man's 'jarring' raccoon rescue caught on camera
Rutgers football player charged in murder plot
Police: Giants backup QB arrested, nearly hit cop with car
Video: Man purposefully hits stranger with car in NJ
Show More
Trump reportedly planning to terminate birthright citizenship
Report: Human error blamed in death of NJ woman after power cut
91-year-old 'Boy Meets World' actor foils home invasion
Family sues university over student's pancake eating death
Beloved pugs stolen from man's car outside NJ Goodwill
More News