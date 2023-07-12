  • Watch Now
Police seek suspects who fatally shot man in chest in Sunset Park

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Wednesday, July 12, 2023 11:41AM
SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for the suspects responsible for fatally shooting a man in Sunset Park.

Officials say gunfire broke out on 77th Avenue and 57th Street at around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Video from the Citizen app shows the scene where the 26-year-old victim was shot in the chest.

Authorities say he was dropped off at Bellevue Hospital where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released.

Officials say three men fled the area in a car, but no arrests have been made.

An investigation into this shooting is ongoing.

