Man stabbed, killed inside hotel-turned shelter in Midtown

EMBED <>More Videos

Man stabbed, killed inside hotel-turned shelter in NYC

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man was stabbed to death inside a homeless shelter in Manhattan late Saturday night.

The incident was reported inside a hotel-turned-shelter at 38 West 31st Street just after 11:30 p.m.

Investigators say a suspect stabbed the man several times.



The victim was taken to the hospital with stab wounds to the neck, shoulder and arm.

The circumstances surrounding the stabbing are not yet clear.

No arrests have been made. Authorities are still searching for the suspect.

MORE NEWS: Police searching for person of interest in Times Square shooting that injured 3, including child
EMBED More News Videos

Diana Rocco reports on the shooting in Times Square.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
midtownmanhattannew york cityshelterhomelessstabbing
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Driver in crash that killed 5 was speeding in excess of 100 mph: PD
5-year-old boy falls out third-story window of Harlem building
Man spends 2nd night in tree in Queens, still refusing to come down
Officers race through Brooklyn to save life of 1-year-old
FDNY commissioner to appear in court after firefighters suspended
VP Kamala Harris visits NJ in COVID vaccination push
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Show More
Columbus Day Parade returns to NYC | LIVE
Brian Laundrie's father continues search in vast FL reserve
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
COVID News: Busy travel season expected despite pandemic
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
More TOP STORIES News