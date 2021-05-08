Police searching for person of interest in Times Square shooting that injured 3, including child

By Eyewitness News
Eyewitness News Update: Portion of Times Square shut down after 3 shot

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for a person of interest in a Times Square shooting that injured three, including a four-year-old child.

The NYPD released the image below:



The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. on Saturday when investigators said 2 to 4 men standing in front of 1515 Broadway got into a fight, when at least one pulled a gun and started shooting at the others.

The bullets missed, and instead struck the three victims, including the child who was toy shopping with her parents.



She was hit in the leg as was a 23-year-old tourist from Rhode Island.

Video shows officers at the scene carrying and running with the injured child.
Video shows NYPD officers running with an injured child after a shooting in Times Square Saturday night.



Police said the 4-year-old girl from Brooklyn was undergoing surgery.

"How many kids have to get shot before we take this seriously?" NYPD Commissioner Shea said. "How many more kids do we need to be shot before we realize that bad policies have consequences and we need action and we need policies regarding laws that have consequences."

Another 43-year-old woman from New Jersey was struck in the foot.

All three victims were taken to the hospital for treatment.



None of the victims knew each other.

The men who were in the fight fled the scene, including one who was captured on the surveillance video.

"We have detectives right now tracking that individual on video," Shea said. "I have no doubt that that individual will be arrested in short time."

Two people were shot, including a child in Times Square, police say.



Police shut down portions of Times Square following the shooting. All lanes of 7th Avenue are closed between West 43rd and West 47th Street. Police say streets are expected to re-open later this evening.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

A woman and a three-year-old child were shot in Times Square on Saturday.



According to COMPSTAT data, there have been less than 55 shootings since 2006 in Times Square and the neighboring police precinct, with less than seven actually occurring in Times Square.



