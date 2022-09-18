'Dear Evan Hansen' to deliver final Broadway performance on Sunday

Dear Evan Hansen closes on Broadway on Sunday.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The hit Broadway musical "Dear Evan Hansen," will make it's final curtain call Sunday.

The show has had more than 1,600 performances since it opened in 2016.

"Dear Evan Hansen" is one of the 50 longest-running shows in Broadway history.

It has won Tony awards, including one for Best New Musical in 2017.

MORE NEWS | New Yorkers concerned for family in Puerto Rico as Fiona approaches

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube