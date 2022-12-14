USPS' Operation Santa focus of new documentary 'Dear Santa'

A documentary called "Dear Santa" about Operation Santa. run each year by the U.S. Postal Service. is now streaming on Hulu. Sandy Kenyon has the story.

For 110 years now, children and families in need have sent letters asking for toys and the simple necessities of life.

This convinced the team at Localish to make "Dear Santa, the Series."

Over the course of half a dozen episodes, viewers will meet some of the most memorable letter writers and hear from those who help make those wishes come true.

Among them are so many postal workers like Precious Thompson from the Bronx.

"It definitely was an amazing experience, but it also touches your heart because a lot of the children ask for things not for themselves. It shows that they're very selfless, and it kind of brings you back to reality where children are reiterating to you that this season is for helping others," Thompson said.

"Dear Santa, The Series" airs Dec. 24 on ABC.

