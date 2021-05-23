Deaths reported after mass shooting at house party near Bridgeton, New Jersey

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10681885" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chopper 6 was over the scene of a mass shooting at a house party near Bridgeton, New Jersey.

MASS SHOOTING in Fairfield Twp, Cumberland County. Police say someone started shooting at a house party with hundreds of people in attendance. Multiple people shot, some did not make it. @6abc pic.twitter.com/lR9qFVSfZB — Beccah Hendrickson (@Beccah6abc) May 23, 2021

FAIRFIELD TWP., New Jersey -- Police are on the scene of a fatal mass shooting that happened during a large house party near Bridgeton, New Jersey.Some victims of the shooting have died, though the exact number of people killed and wounded is not yet known.Officers were called to a home on E. Commerce Street in Fairfield Township, Cumberland County around 11:50 p.m. Saturday.More than one hundred people were at that home for a party at the time, 6abc has learned.Chopper 6 was over the aftermath on Sunday morning. A tent that appeared to have been knocked over was on the ground. Debris was scattered all over the yard.Cars were parked all along the street, and police say some were parked blocks away.Police were investigating a vehicle that was parked at a nearby graveyard, though it was not clear if there was a connection between the vehicle and the shooting.The uncle of one of the victims was at the scene. He said his niece was a "good girl" and he was "absolutely heartbroken."Multiple police agencies are now on the scene as the investigation continues.