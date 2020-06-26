Defund the Police: Black Lives Matter protesters want $1 billion taken from NYPD

LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- The Black Lives Matter movement has scored some big victories since the death of George Floyd, but they're going after an even bigger one in NYC: They want $1 billion from the police.Protesters at City Hall on Thursday demanded that Mayor Bill de Blasio take $1 billion from the NYPD's $6 billion budget."We could use that money for communities, we could use that money to ensure that kids are getting a decent education, that they have community centers, after-school programs -- things that interest them that will be building a better society," Joycelyn Taylor said.Some at the rally believe in abolishing the police department altogether, but most believe in defunding -- taking the money allotted to the police department and moving it into social programs that will help the community."When kids, because they're kids, act erratic, it's much better to have a trained mental health professional than a police officer," community worker Amare Soulfinger said.Constance Malcom's son, Ramarley Graham, was killed by police in 2012."We want to make sure our community is funded, we want youth programs for the kids, we want guidance counselors for the schools -- we want housing, even for the elderly to make sure they're safe," Malcom said.The mayor says there will be significant cuts to the NYPD."We all agree money is going to come out of the NYPD budget, it's going to go into youth services, social services," he said. "The council and I believe in common that that re-prioritization has to happen. What amount of money and how is still being worked through."That wasn't good enough for the demonstrators at City Hall.Some protesters say they will stay in City Hall Park until the mayor commits to taking a billion dollars from the NYPD.----------