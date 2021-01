Man smashes deli worker on head with wet floor sign: Video

EMBED >More News Videos An adult male was caught on video physically and verbally abusing two children on a subway platform at the Fordham Road Train Station in the Bronx.

EMBED >More News Videos Fifteen-year-old Jomani "Jo-Jo" Wright, a sophomore at Uniondale High School and one of Long Island's most promising high school basketball stars, was killed in a car crash Wednesday.

LOWER MANHATTAN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police have released shocking video of an attack inside a deli in Manhattan.The video shows a customer pick up a wet floor sign and smash it over a worker's head.The incident happened around 2 a.m. on Sunday at a deli on Canal Street in Lower Manhattan.The victim suffered swelling on his head and hand.Police are trying to identify the attacker who got away in a black BMW.Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.----------