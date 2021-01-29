Man smashes deli worker on head with wet floor sign: Video

By Eyewitness News
LOWER MANHATTAN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police have released shocking video of an attack inside a deli in Manhattan.

The video shows a customer pick up a wet floor sign and smash it over a worker's head.

The incident happened around 2 a.m. on Sunday at a deli on Canal Street in Lower Manhattan.

The victim suffered swelling on his head and hand.

Police are trying to identify the attacker who got away in a black BMW.

Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Related topics:
lower manhattanmanhattannew york cityattackman attackedworker hurtcaught on videomust see videocaught on camera
