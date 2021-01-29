Man smashes deli worker on head with wet floor sign: Video

The video shows a customer pick up a wet floor sign and smash it over a worker's head.
MORE NEWS | Father seen in disturbing video at NYC subway stop identified
The incident happened around 2 a.m. on Sunday at a deli on Canal Street in Lower Manhattan.
The victim suffered swelling on his head and hand.
Police are trying to identify the attacker who got away in a black BMW.
Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.
ALSO READ | High school basketball star killed in Long Island crash
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip