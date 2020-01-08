Deliveryman attacked, robbed in Morris Heights by 4 people

By Eyewitness News
MORRIS HEIGHTS, Bronx (WABC) -- A deliveryman was attacked and robbed in the Bronx.

Surveillance video shows four people surrounding the man on December 28th at around 7:30 p.m. on University Avenue in Morris Heights.

They punched him in the head before stealing a bag of food.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of these individuals is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
morris heightsbronxnew york citymeal deliveryrobberysurveillance video
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Ukrainian plane crashes near Iran's capital, killing 176
Husband set to be arraigned in murder of missing CT mom
AccuWeather: Arctic front bringing wind, snow squalls
Snow squalls explained: What you need to know
Iran strikes back at US with missile attack at bases in Iraq
Homeless man struck by bus in Midtown hit-and-run
Medical examiner's office sells 'crime scene' beach towels
Show More
Search for 2 men in violent home invasion in Merrick
Search on for 3 who fled after running light, T-boning Uber in NYC
Boy dead, mom critical after being hit by NYC sanitation truck
Pressure cooker forces evacuation near NJ strip mall
Traffic agents writing ticket attacked by man with metal pipe: NYPD
More TOP STORIES News