Deliveryman attacked, robbed in Morris Heights by 4 people

MORRIS HEIGHTS, Bronx (WABC) -- A deliveryman was attacked and robbed in the Bronx.
Surveillance video shows four people surrounding the man on December 28th at around 7:30 p.m. on University Avenue in Morris Heights.
They punched him in the head before stealing a bag of food.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information in regard to the identity of these individuals is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
