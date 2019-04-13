Deliveryman back on job after robbed of electric bike in broad daylight in Brooklyn

BAY RIDGE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A food deliveryman just doing his job was robbed of his electric bike in the middle of the day by two men in Brooklyn.Mauro Sanchez has two years on the job at Loco Hobo, making food deliveries several times a day on his bike - rain or shine. Two weeks ago, in the middle of the afternoon, it all changed.Sanchez was terrified - when he arrived to deliver food to an 89th Street address, just blocks from the restaurant, the two customers approached him, and he knew they were up to no good.The moment the customers realized the price, they wanted Sanchez to pull out the phone and call - the point was to see if he was carrying a phone.When Sanchez said no, the two men went after his electric bike, one cornered him while the other grabbed it.It was the moment Sanchez says one of the men made a gesture that he had a weapon in in his pocket, he knew the bike and the food were not worth it. Sanchez got scared, instead of resisting or trying to do something, and the men ran off with the bike and the food as well.Sanchez is back on the job after receiving a new bike. He is now constantly looking over his shoulder.----------