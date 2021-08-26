Long Island dentist accused of distributing prescription drugs for sex

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10975426" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Kristin Thorne reports two pedestrians were injured by a hit-and-run driver on Sunrise Highway in North Lindenhurst.

VALLEY STREAM, Long Island (WABC) -- A dentist from Long Island was arrested Wednesday and is accused of prescribing prescription medication in exchange for sex.Barry Arnold allegedly prescribed oxycodone, Percocet and Xanax to numerous drug-addicted victims in exchange for sex acts between October 2016 and August 2020.The sex acts occurred after business hours at his former dental office in Lynbrook and current office in Valley Stream. Arnold also allegedly prescribed controlled substances in exchange for sex acts at his home in Williston Park.Prosecutors say Arnold tried to exchange Percocet for sex as recently as Monday.The victims were not Arnold's dental patients and the prescriptions were not for legitimate medical purposes.On several occasions, Arnold allegedly accompanied his victims to pharmacies where they filled their controlled substance prescriptions written by Arnold. Once filled, authorities say Arnold would receive a quantity of pills as a "kick-back" for writing the prescription. As a result, Arnold often had a supply of controlled substances, usually Xanax, on hand that he distributed to victims in loose pill form.Court documents also allege that Arnold "also consumed crack cocaine with victims on numerous occasions and offered many victims nitrous oxide, or 'sweet air,' which is used in medical procedures for sedation and pain relief.""As alleged, Dr. Arnold abused his position as a dentist and preyed upon vulnerable, drug-addicted women, trading prescriptions for sex acts," stated Acting U.S. Attorney Jacquelyn Kasulis. "We are committed to vigorous prosecution of medical professionals who abdicate their Hippocratic Oath and contribute to the rise of drug abuse and addiction in our communities.Eyewitness News spoke with the dentist who shares an office with Arnold on North Fletcher Avenue in Valley Stream. He said he began renting a dentist chair to Arnold about a year and a half ago. He did not want to comment on the allegations because he said he had no knowledge of any alleged illegal activity happening in the office.A man who lives next door to the dental office in Valley Stream said he has seen Arnold in passing a few times and didn't think anything of their interactions."He looks like an average Long Island guy," the man, who did not want to be identified, said.Romy Byas, who also lives next door, said he never saw any strange activity around the building.Arnold pled not guilty to 28 counts of illegal distribution of a controlled substance during his arraignment at federal court in Central Islip Thursday.He was released on $200,000 bond. The assurer's identity is being kept confidential because Arnold's attorney said it is a high-profile individual whose reputation could be ruined if he is associated with Arnold.Under the terms of the bond agreement, Arnold surrendered his Drug Enforcement Administration registration, meaning he will not be allowed to write prescriptions. He also will be subjected to home detention and electronic monitoring. He will be able to return to work, but is not permitted to perform oral surgeries, which often require the use of nitrous oxide.----------