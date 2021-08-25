Reports of pedestrian injured on Sunrise Highway on Long Island

The incident was reported in front of a smoke shop near Ontario Avenue around 3 p.m. Wednesday.
There are reports that at least one person was injured in the hit-and-run crash.
The vehicle suspected in the hit-and-run was recovered about five miles away.
There was damage to the vehicle on both the front end and rear bumper.
At least one lane of westbound traffic was impacted during the investigation.
Few other details were released.
