Reports of pedestrian injured on Sunrise Highway on Long Island

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10975242" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Two women inside a hair salon were injured during a shooting on Staten Island on Wednesday afternoon.

NORTH BABYLON, Long Island (WABC) -- There are reports of a pedestrian struck on the Sunrise Highway on Long Island.The incident was reported in front of a smoke shop near Ontario Avenue around 3 p.m. Wednesday.There are reports that at least one person was injured in the hit-and-run crash.The vehicle suspected in the hit-and-run was recovered about five miles away.There was damage to the vehicle on both the front end and rear bumper.At least one lane of westbound traffic was impacted during the investigation.Few other details were released.----------