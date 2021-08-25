2 women shot in hair salon on Staten Island

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10974397" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Supermarkets are feeling shortages once again.

TOMPKINSVILLE, Staten Island (WABC) -- Two women were injured during a shooting on Staten Island on Wednesday afternoon.The incident was reported at 63 Victory Boulevard just before 4 p.m.Police say the two victims were inside a hair salon when two men, wearing masks, started shooting into the location from the street.A 17-year-old suffered a graze wound to the head and a 35-year-old was shot twice the buttocks.Both women were taken to the hospital and were expected to survive.NewsCopter 7 was over the scene and could see the glass of the shop punctured by bullets.Few other details were released at this time.----------