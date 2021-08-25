2 women shot in hair salon on Staten Island

The incident was reported at 63 Victory Boulevard just before 4 p.m.
Police say the two victims were inside a hair salon when two men, wearing masks, started shooting into the location from the street.
A 17-year-old suffered a graze wound to the head and a 35-year-old was shot twice the buttocks.
Both women were taken to the hospital and were expected to survive.
NewsCopter 7 was over the scene and could see the glass of the shop punctured by bullets.
Few other details were released at this time.
MORE NEWS: These popular grocery store staples may be hard to find right now
----------
* More Staten Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip