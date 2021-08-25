2 women shot in hair salon on Staten Island

TOMPKINSVILLE, Staten Island (WABC) -- Two women were injured during a shooting on Staten Island on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident was reported at 63 Victory Boulevard just before 4 p.m.

Police say the two victims were inside a hair salon when two men, wearing masks, started shooting into the location from the street.

A 17-year-old suffered a graze wound to the head and a 35-year-old was shot twice the buttocks.

Both women were taken to the hospital and were expected to survive.



NewsCopter 7 was over the scene and could see the glass of the shop punctured by bullets.

Few other details were released at this time.

