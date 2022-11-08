Gillen vs. D'Esposito: NY's 4th Congressional district one of several races to watch

The race for the 4th Congressional district in Nassau County is between Democrat Lauren Gillen and Republican Anthony D'Esposito. Stacey Sager has the story.

GARDEN CITY, Nassau County (WABC) -- Democrat Lauren Gillen and Republican Anthony D'Esposito are facing off for New York's 4th Congressional district in the U.S. House of Representatives.

The 4th Congressional district -- which encompasses most of Nassau County's south shore -- has been in Democratic hands for more than two decades.

Gillen hopes her experience as a moderate Hempstead Town Supervisor gives voters peace of mind. D'Esposito is hoping momentum for Lee Zeldin will carry him to victory in New York's Congressional District 4.

But while more Democrats are registered to vote in the county than Republicans...

"One of the things I ask people every day is are you better now than you were two years ago when Joe Biden took office? And for most people, the answer is, we're not better," D'Esposito said.

The 4th district is one of two being vacated by Democrats and could clearly become a testing ground.

"Long Island is gonna be ground zero for flipping the House from Blue to Red," D'Esposito said.

"The party that gets their people to the polls, as well as whoever gets the independent voters to embrace their guy, or gal, as the case may be, will win," said Lawrence Levy with Hofstra University Center for Suburban Studies.

Other Long Island races to watch include:

-District 1 in Suffolk County - Democrat Bridget Fleming vs Republican Nick LaLota, after incumbent, Lee Zeldin vacated the seat to run for governor.

-District 3, which was Democrat Tom Suozzi's - now it will be Democrat Robert Zimmerman or Republican George Santos. Both candidates are openly gay - but they say their similarities end there.

