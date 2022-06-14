Watch Destination Summer- only on ABC7NY

NEW YORK -- Airdate: Saturday 6/18/22 - 7pm / Encore Presentation Sunday 6/19/22 - 5:30am
It's almost summer, and we're all ready to get out and enjoy the warmer weather with family and friends! Join Eyewitness News Meteorologist Brittany Bell for our half-hour special, "Destination Summer." We travel all over the tri-state for some great activities that are definitely worth a visit this summer.
First off, we take a trip upstate to ride the rails but not in the way you might think! We'll take you for a ride on steel-framed rail bikes. These pedal-powered bikes span the railroad tracks, and let you smoothly roll through the countryside on designated lines no longer in use. Immerse yourself in nature while getting some exercise! Then we'll head back to the city to see the beauty of nature on Governors Island. An artist has created a living exhibit of fruit trees once prevalent in this area, but that have since been lost due to climate change and industrialized agriculture. Each of 102 hybridized trees will bear multiple varieties of peaches, plums, apricots, cherries, and apples once native to our area. And you can taste the fruit! The Open Orchard will bring back fruit varieties that were essential to the area's First Peoples, the Lenape, more than 400 years ago.
What happens when you take a movie franchise with more than 40 years of history and bring together everything the FANS love about it? A real "force" of an exhibit! We get an up-close look at The Fans Strike Back, the world's largest collection of fan-sourced "Star Wars" memorabilia. Come face-to-face with a life-size Jabba the Hut and Stormtrooper, see Anakin Skywalker's full-size pod, or just marvel at hundreds of fan-created "Star Wars" collectibles. And after traveling the galaxy, we'll be hungry! Brittany tries a brand-new place offering inclusive barbecue like you've never eaten before. Everything is vegan and gluten-free, but there was no skimping on taste. The founder consulted the former head chef of celebrity-favorite restaurant Pure Food & Wine, and a nationally-renowned pitmaster to make sure everything is vegan but tastes like authentic BBQ.
For some good old-fashioned summer fun with a twist, we take you to the newly-opened Dream Wheel just across the Hudson River in New Jersey. We take you for a luxurious ride on the East Coast's largest Ferris wheel. Enjoy summer carnival favorites - including funnel cakes and fried Oreos - while taking in stunning views of the NYC skyline and surrounding areas. We then head to Connecticut to feel the rush behind the wheel at the nation's largest indoor multi-level go-kart racetrack. Drivers race around in all-electric go-karts for Supercharged fun.
And things get wild in the Bronx, as we go one-on-one with some of the Bronx Zoo's favorite animals as part of their Wild Encounters program. Learn about wild animals like penguins, warthogs, and porcupines, and keep your eyes open for some unexpected fun! And finally, take a journey toward beautiful relaxation on Long Island, as we visit Lavender By the Bay. The 17-acre farm has more than 80,000 lavender plants. They invite visitors to stroll through the fields, take serene selfies, and get everything from home-made lavender sachets to lavender-infused honey at their gift shop.
ABC7 has your cool plan for hot summer fun!
Resources: Seen in our Show
Rail Explorers - https://www.railexplorers.net/
The Open Orchard - https://www.govisland.com/things-to-do/public-art/the-open-orchard
The Fans Strike Back - https://thefansstrikebackexhibition.com/new-york/
Pure Grit BBQ - https://www.puregritbbq.com/
Dream Wheel at American Dream - https://www.americandream.com/venue/dreamwheel
Supercharged Go-Kart Racing - https://superchargedracing.com/
Wild Encounters at the Bronx Zoo - https://bronxzoo.com/shop/wild-encounters
Lavender By the Bay - https://lavenderbythebay.com/
