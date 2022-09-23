  • Full Story
Nassau County leaders team up for Diaper Need Awareness Week

ByEyewitness News via WABC logo
15 minutes ago
MINEOLA, Long Island (WABC) -- Nassau County leaders are teaming up with a local diaper bank to help families in need.

County Executive Bruce Blakeman joined the Allied Foundation Diaper Bank in Mineola on Friday to kick-off Diaper Need Awareness Week in Nassau County.

The average cost of diapers is $100 a month.

That number could be a low estimate when you factor in inflation.

Diaper Need Awareness Week starts Saturday and runs through October 2.

You can find more information about the efforts and make donations online.

