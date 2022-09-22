'2 Milligrams: Fatal Dose': The crisis of fentanyl, America's hidden killer

Fentanyl is hidden is many common drugs, and exposure to even a morsel can kill

In "2 Milligrams: Fatal Dose," Eyewitness News 7 On Your Side Investigative reporter, Dan Krauth, got unprecedented access to show you the tools your family can use to help save the lives of loved ones.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- If you don't think it could happen to you, or your child, think again.

"One drop, one morsel, if it's in anything kills you," said Lori Katzman, whose son died because of it.

That hidden killer is fentanyl, which is being laced into everyday drugs.

It looks like a speck of sugar and it can be inside everything from Percocet to cocaine to marijuana.

"Never say, 'Not my child or not my family,' you do not know," said Caren Schwartz, who also lost a child to the substance.

This isn't your typical drug story.

People are dying in record numbers from coast to coast, including first-time users, from what medical examiners are calling a "hidden epidemic".

"It can kill you right away," said Dr. Jason Graham, the chief medical examiner of New York City.

We take you inside the DEA's drug lab, the nation's largest medical examiner's office, substance-abuse treatment centers, and a controversial place that could be coming to a community near you, where people are allowed to do illegal drugs under supervision.

Hear from a powerful group of mothers who each lost a child recently to the epidemic and learn how to help prevent it from happening to your family.

