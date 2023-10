Chicago Bears legend, NFL Hall of Famer and actor Dick Butkus dead at 80

CHICAGO -- Chicago Bears legend Dick Butkus has died at 80 years old, the team said Thursday.

Butkus was a linebacker for the Bears from 1965 to 1973. He was inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame in 1979.

Information on his cause of death was not immediately available.

This is a breaking news story, please check back for future updates.