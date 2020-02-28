Traffic

Overturned truck leaks diesel fuel on Staten Island Expressway

By Eyewitness News
CASTLETON CORNERS, Staten Island (WABC) -- An overturned truck leaked diesel fuel on the westbound Staten Island Expressway Friday morning.

The truck has a 3,500-gallon capacity, and the leak was being slowed by 6 a.m.

The truck was moved to the side of the road on the expressway near Bradley Avenue in the Castleton Corners section.

DOT cameras showed one lane of traffic able to pass by the crash.

