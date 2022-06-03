localish

'Disney's Mickey & Friends X CAMP: An Extra Big Adventure' Unveiled in New York City

By Eduardo Sanchez and Dana Langer
NEW YORK -- At Disneys Mickey & Friends X CAMP: An Extra Big Adventure you can now make your way through an exciting and fun-filled immersive world to help celebrate Mickey Mouse's birthday!

At this new and immersive experience, a CAMP counselor guides visitors through their signature Magic Door where the real fun begins.

Then, visitors embark on an exciting adventure including playing inside a giant kaleidoscope and climbing a wall of enormous hot dogs to save the day in time for Mickey's birthday party!

Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Pluto, and Goofy will all be along for the ride through this digital, interactive animation that's sure to be sensational fun for the whole family.

Disney is the parent company of ABC Localish.
