Street in Harlem to be co-named in honor of late radio host DJ Jinx Paul

A street in Harlem is being co-named after the late DJ Jinx Paul, who died in 2016 following a hit-and-run in Brooklyn.

HARLEM, New York -- A street in Harlem is being co-named after the late DJ Jinx Paul.

As of Saturday, the intersection of W. 136th Street and Amsterdam Avenue will bear the name of the popular La Mega 97.9 radio personality.

DJ Jinx Paul, whose real name was Jean Paul Guerrero, was killed in a 2016 hit-and-run in Brooklyn. The driver in that incident was sentenced in 2019.

Guerrero's friends and family will be on hand for the ceremony, including councilmembers Shaun Abreu, Carmen De La Rosa, and Office of DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodgriguez.

