Rapper DMX off life support, breathing on his own following heart attack, publicist says

WHITE PLAINS, New York -- DMX has been taken off life support and is breathing on his own in a New York hospital, his publicist said on Saturday evening, noting that the rapper was not 'out of the woods' yet.

DMX's attorney, Murray Richman, said the hip hop artist, whose real name is Earl Simmons, had a heart attack.

"I received a call this morning that Earl Simmons was in the hospital, at the White Plains Hospital, and that he had had a heart attack, and I'm not sure how it was induced and that he's on life support," Richman said.

Richman did not say if the rapper suffered an overdose, as has been reported by a number of outlets.

"I've spoken to the family and the family and I are quite close with each other. I am concerned about his well-being and mindful of his significance. I have known Earl for over 25 years and I believe that his music is quite poignant, very important. He's truly a poet of our time," Richman said.

Richman said Simmons had been in the midst of making a movie.

Well wishes came pouring in on social media Saturday from many celebrities.

Hip hop producer Eric B and fellow rapper Missy Elliott asked their followers to pray for DMX.













