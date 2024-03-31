FDNY fights massive fire at Brooklyn church on Easter Sunday

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream Stream New York's #1 news - Accuweather - original content 24/7

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream Stream New York's #1 news - Accuweather - original content 24/7

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream Stream New York's #1 news - Accuweather - original content 24/7

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Firefighters are on the scene of a massive fire that occurred at a Brooklyn church on Easter Sunday.

The fire broke Sunday afternoon at the church on 225 Seigel St.

This comes as churchgoers gather for holiday services.

It's unclear how the fire started.

Five minor injuries were reported.

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.