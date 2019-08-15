DOB fines property in '7 On Your Side' Investigation $1,250 for illegal activity

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- The New York City Department of Buildings confirmed Thursday it had fined the property owner of a company recently the subject of a '7 On Your Side' investigation for violating parking regulations in a residential district.
A spokesperson confirmed Tserpes Holdings LLC had been fined $1,250 for allowing approximately 100 vehicles to be illegally parked on its lot in Queens near John F. Kennedy International Airport.
The company on the lot located at 142nd Street goes by the name "AirLot JFK Long Term Parking" and has been accused by customers of failing to provide the services it promises.
The lot offers parking for travelers at a fraction of the cost of onsite airport parking and promises vehicles will be left in a secure lot.
However, customers complain they have returned from vacation with damaged vehicles and illegal parking tickets.
Additionally, the Department of Consumer Affairs has fined AirLot's owner, Markens Nicolas, for operating without the proper business license.
Following '7 On Your Side' Investigates initial report, a spokesperson for DCA said the agency also sent the property owner, Tserpes Holdings LLC, a cease and desist letter demanding the owner stop the illegal activity on the lot.
The company has an 'F' rating with the Better Business Bureau and a Yelp page with several one-star reviews.
A spokesperson for the DOB confirmed the business had now also been referred to the agency's Padlock Enforcement Unit for further enforcement due to the company's failure to comply with the city's orders.
The property owner, George Tserpes, declined comment.
