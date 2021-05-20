Dobbs Ferry police sergeant slashed, stabbed in head in unprovoked attack

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10665048" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Shots were fired at and by NYPD officers in the Bronx on Wednesday evening on E. 174th St. and Hoe Avenue around 7 p.m.

DOBBS FERRY, Westchester County (WABC) -- A police officer was seriously injured in an unprovoked attack in Westchester County Thursday afternoon.The Dobbs Ferry sergeant was assigned to assist a Con Edison crew when he was assaulted just after 2 p.m. in the area of Keller Lane and Beacon Hill Drive.Authorities say the assailant ran up behind him and began repeatedly stabbing and slashing him with an unknown weapon.He was stabbed in the head and was rushed to Westchester Medical Center.Officials say he lost a lot of blood but is expected to survive.The Con Edison crew trailed the man as he fled, and he was taken into custody shortly after the incident.The police department has a suspect in custody, and there is no known danger to the public.There was a massive police presence and road closures in the area during the investigation.----------