Gunfire erupts between gunman, NYPD officers in Bronx

BRONX (WABC) -- Shots were fired at and by NYPD officers in the Bronx on Wednesday evening.

The incident was reported on E. 174th St. and Hoe Avenue around 7 p.m.

Sources say the shooting started after an incident at a Boost Mobile store nearby.

Police were called and when they arrived, they found themselves face to face with an armed man, sources say.



Gunfire was exchanged and it's believed the suspect was hit in the arm.

Witnesses reported hearing about a dozen gunshots.

Police said no one was in custody.

The gunman's weapon, a pistol, was left at the scene.

Two officers were transported to an area hospital for tinnitus.

Few other details were released and the investigation is ongoing.

