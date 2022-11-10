  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Emergency services officials rescue black lab from Long Island cesspool

Chanteé Lans Image
ByChanteé Lans via WABC logo
Thursday, November 10, 2022 5:37PM
EMBED <>More Videos

Duke the dog was stuck 12 feet below ground, partially in water and clinging to a ladder in the cesspool.

Melville officials rescued a black lab from a cesspool Wednesday night.

At around 10 p.m., the Melville Fire Department responded to a call and found the dog, Duke, 12-feet below ground, partially in water and clinging to a ladder in the cesspool.

Officials say emergency services used a rescue tripod and an animal snare to lasso Duke and pull him out to safety.

He was allegedly in good condition and was taken to a nearby emergency veterinary center.

There was no information on how the dog got stuck, how long he was in the cesspool, or who he belongs to.

MORE NEWS: New MOMA exhibit recognizes JAM, a 1980s Black art gallery that contributed to the NYC art scene

----------

* More Long Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.