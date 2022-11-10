Emergency services officials rescue black lab from Long Island cesspool

Duke the dog was stuck 12 feet below ground, partially in water and clinging to a ladder in the cesspool.

Melville officials rescued a black lab from a cesspool Wednesday night.

At around 10 p.m., the Melville Fire Department responded to a call and found the dog, Duke, 12-feet below ground, partially in water and clinging to a ladder in the cesspool.

Officials say emergency services used a rescue tripod and an animal snare to lasso Duke and pull him out to safety.

He was allegedly in good condition and was taken to a nearby emergency veterinary center.

There was no information on how the dog got stuck, how long he was in the cesspool, or who he belongs to.

