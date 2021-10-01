NYPD: 20 neglected dogs rescued from NYC apartment, Suspect punches landlord after release

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11061991" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> It was graduation day for the FDNY on Wednesday and three new firefighters are children of firefighters who died in the line of duty.

A man stabbed three of his neighbors, one fatally, before taking his own life in the Town of Beekman Wednesday night, according to the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office.

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- The NYPD and ASPCA rescued more than 20 dogs, including puppies, that they say were neglected and used for fighting.The dogs were found in extremely poor conditions at the apartment on East 94th Street in East Flatbush, Brooklyn, with their basic needs not being met.Several of the dogs were found crammed together in small cages covered in feces and urine in an apartment with poor ventilation and a strong odor of ammonia."Upon arrival on scene, it was clear these animals were living in terrible conditions and needed to be immediately rescued and brought to safety." said Howard Lawrence, Vice President of ASPCA Humane Law Enforcement. "We're grateful to the NYPD for continuing to prioritize animal welfare in New York City and are proud to play a role in providing these dogs with the care they so badly need and deserve."ASPCA experts removed the dogs from the property and transported them into the ASPCA's care, where veterinary and behavior experts will conduct forensic exams and provide the dogs with much-needed medical care, behavioral treatment and enrichment.Police arrested 26-year-old Ravon Sevice and 27-year-old Tafaniel Michaud at the scene.Sevice was charged with 20 counts each of torturing animals and neglect of impounded animals, as well as two counts of acting injurious to a child and one count of criminal mischief.Michaud was just charged with criminal mischief.The men were taken to the precinct, where they received desk appearance tickets.After he was released, police say Sevice returned to the home and punched his landlords and complainants, Kenisha Gilbert, and her husband.Gilbert suffered a split and bloody lip and was treated and released. Her husband remains hospitalized.Charges against Sevice are pending in that assault.Earlier this year, the ASPCA announced the development of a Recovery & Rehabilitation Center in the Hudson Valley to expand their capacity to care for animals rescued through their partnership with the NYPD.The facility is slated to open in 2023 and will work in conjunction with the ASPCA's Animal Recovery Center and Canine Annex for Recovery & Enrichment in Manhattan, where they currently provide care for NYC's animal victims of cruelty and neglect.----------