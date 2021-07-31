Pets & Animals

Pet food company announces voluntary recall

EMBED <>More Videos

Pet food company announces voluntary recall

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A pet food company is voluntarily recalling several products due to potentially high levels of a mold byproduct.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration posted the announcement from Sunshine Mills on Thursday.

The products were sold at stores nationwide under several company brands.

They include Triumph, Evolve, Wild Harvest, Nurture Farms, Pure Being and Elm.

Click here for the full product list.

No illnesses have been reported but the FDA says the substance, aflatoxin, can be harmful to pets if consumed in significant quantities.

Retailers who received the recalled lots have been contacted and asked to pull the lots from their inventory and shelves.

Consumers who have purchased the recalled products should discontinue use of the product and may return the unused portion to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers may contact Sunshine Mills, Inc. customer service at (800) 705-2111 from 7AM to 4PM Central Time, Monday through Friday, or by email at customer.service@sunshinemills.com for additional information.

ALSO READ | Inmates and officers work together in 'Puppies Behind Bars' program
EMBED More News Videos

At the Bedford Hills Correctional Facility, they're all working together in a special program designed to help at-risk officers.





----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsdogsfoodrecallu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
NWS confirms 8 tornadoes touched down between NJ, PA
2 workers rescued from construction site collapse in NYC
Iconic NJ restaurant closing after 65 years
What we know about the delta variant
Dream job: Make money by watching 'Grey's Anatomy'
OB-GYN associations recommend all pregnant people get vaccinated
Saturn will glow brightly in the sky next week: How to see it
Show More
Disney joins list of companies requiring vaccine for nonunion workers
$125 million spent on NYC COVID ad campaign
Mets' Pete Alonso surprises Queens Little Leaguers
AccuWeather: Top 10 day ahead
Bob Odenkirk 'going to be okay' after small heart attack
More TOP STORIES News