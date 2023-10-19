Sally Long Dog was voted the favorite to be the dog mayor for the day in New York City.

Sally Long Dog first female honorary dog mayor of NYC; set to meet with Mayor Eric Adams

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Honorary Dog Mayor, Sally Long Dog, will take a tour of City Hall and mingle with New York City officials on Thursday.

Sally Long Dog was elected in an online vote last November.

Fun fact, she is the first female dog mayor of New York City.

Sally Long Dog will participate in a meet and greet with New York City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams and the Council's Women's Caucus.

Following that very important meet and greet, she will get to meet human Mayor Eric Adams.

Her trip to City Hall is part of October's National Pet Wellness Month.

ALSO READ | Man squashes competition, breaks world record with 2,749-pound gourd

Travis Gienger of Anoka, Minn., reacts after winning the Safeway 50th annual World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in Half Moon Bay, Calif., Monday, Oct. 9, 2023. Eric Risberg

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.