Sally Long Dog first female honorary dog mayor of NYC; set to meet with Mayor Eric Adams

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Thursday, October 19, 2023 10:58AM
Sally Long Dog to tour City Hall and meet with NYC mayor
Sally Long Dog was voted the favorite to be the dog mayor for the day in New York City.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Honorary Dog Mayor, Sally Long Dog, will take a tour of City Hall and mingle with New York City officials on Thursday.

Sally Long Dog was elected in an online vote last November.

Fun fact, she is the first female dog mayor of New York City.

Sally Long Dog will participate in a meet and greet with New York City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams and the Council's Women's Caucus.

Following that very important meet and greet, she will get to meet human Mayor Eric Adams.

Her trip to City Hall is part of October's National Pet Wellness Month.

