Pets & Animals

Dog missing after owner killed in Brooklyn car crash

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- A woman is searching for her dog after it escaped when her fiancée was killed in a crash in Brooklyn this weekend.

Michael James March, 42, was killed Saturday after a crash on the Belt Parkway and Flatbush Avenue.

Based on their preliminary investigation, police believe March may have been speeding and lost control while negotiating a turn at the approach to the bridge for Gerritsen Inlet.

When first responders arrived, they broke open a car window and the couple's 2-year-old dog Shadow escaped, March's fiancée Ann Mari Fasano said.

March was taken to NYU Langone where he later died.

The dog has still not been found.

ALSO READ | Police: Woman doing donuts before driving into LI Sound during nor'easter
EMBED More News Videos

Joe Torres reports on a woman charged after alleged reckless actions led to her driving her truck off a retaining wall and into the Long Island Sound.



----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsbrooklynnew york citycar crashfatal crashmissing dog
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New Jersey residents want answers after not receiving unemployment benefits
Jeff Bezos stepping down as Amazon CEO
How much snow where you live?
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Rescue dog helps save owner's life during stroke
1st Black woman to lead NJ police department makes history for another reason
Slain Capitol officer from NJ lies in honor in DC
Show More
She couldn't wait! CT baby born in car's front seat during snowstorm
NYC vaccination sites set to reopen, Cuomo expanding eligibility
Puerto Rico to get billions for storm aid, reconstruction
Snowstorm Live Updates: Tri-State digging out from nor'easter
The Countdown: Biden moves to expand vaccine access, Trump denies impeachment charges
More TOP STORIES News