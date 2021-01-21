NYPD saves dog in danger of drowning in frigid water in Queens

Crews spotted the dog Wednesday morning frantically trying to stay afloat in Jamaica Bay.
Rescuers quickly pulled the dog from the frigid water, wrapped her in a warm blanket and rushed her to a veterinarian.
While patrolling the #NYC waters a few minutes ago, our #Harbor members spotted this dog frantically trying to keep afloat in Jamaica Bay— NYPD Special Ops (@NYPDSpecialops) January 20, 2021
They quickly pulled the dog from the freezing water, wrapped him up & immediately brought him to a local vet#RuffMorning
Updates to follow pic.twitter.com/7iBxplCmTy
UPDATE— NYPD Special Ops (@NYPDSpecialops) January 20, 2021
A happy ending to a cold wet morning
After failing her physical for the #SCUBA Team, Tinkerbell has been reunited with her owner Jason
Tinkerbell is in great health & is looking forward to sleeping all day
Thanks to our Harbor members for making this reunion paw-ssible pic.twitter.com/mylSj4wh2H
The dog, named Tinkerbell, was reunited with her owner and is in good health.
Police say Tinkerbell was ready to nap all day after she was reunited with her owner.
ALSO READ | Rise in subway attacks spark movement to provide safe escorts in NYC
----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip