Rise in subway attacks spark movement to provide safe escorts in NYC

By
BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A string of subway crimes in New York City has sparked a new kind of guardian angels movement in Brooklyn.

The Morgan Avenue subway station in Bushwick is surrounded by construction and dimly lit streets.

It's the perfect place for an ambush.

Indeed, almost 10 women have been attacked here recently.

RELATED | Woman injured after randomly shoved onto NYC subway tracks; suspect in custody: Police
EMBED More News Videos

A woman was injured after she was shoved onto subway tracks as a train was pulling into the station Tuesday night.


"Seeing the pictures of the ladies assaulted, honestly I was angry," SafeWalks NYC Founder Peter Kerre said.

Troubled by the alarming spike in crime, activist Kerre set up an Instagram page called SafeWalks NYC.

The goal is to provide escorts to and from the station. All the passenger has to do is ask.

Kerre launched the volunteer site on January 3.

"The goal is just be a presence," Kerre said. "We're here, we can walk you to the station, to an area where you feel safe."

SafeWalks NYC has expanded so much, they say they now have enough volunteers to cover all the subway stations in Bushwick and bus stops -- whatever the traveler needs.

Almost 200 volunteers have stepped forward. Interestingly, most of them are women. Sisters helping sisters, like 32-year-old Jen Goma.

RELATED | Man suspected in string of attacks on women in Brooklyn arrested
EMBED More News Videos

A man suspected in a string of assaults against women in Brooklyn is now under arrest and facing multiple charges.


"I'm both. I'm the person who can protect someone and who also needs it," Goma said.

"It's a good neighborly thing to do, to make sure your fellow neighbors do feel safe," voltunteer Kevin Estevez said.

"It's inspiring to see so many people step up and want to be there for fellow community members, very inspiring," Kerre said.

Flash forward, Kerre hopes to offer self-defense classes for the volunteers, and he's hoping this model will be copied in other neighborhoods.


* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bushwickbrooklynnew york cityassaultattacksubwaysubway crimenyc news
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman injured after randomly shoved onto NYC subway tracks: Police
Trump expected to issue flurry of pardons on last day in office
VACCINE TRACKER: Where you can get the COVID-19 shot in NYC
NYC mayor takes moment to honor COVID victims
Biden arrives in DC for inauguration with big plans, big problems
Brawl breaks out over luggage as Spirit Airlines flight boards
Trump releases taped farewell address on last full day in office
Show More
Winning numbers for the $865M Mega Millions drawing are in
Max Rose secures new job in Biden administration
US soldier charged with planning attacks on NYC, fellow service members
Andrew Yang quarantining after aide tests positive for COVID
NYPD officer to face department trial in apparent road-rage shooting
More TOP STORIES News