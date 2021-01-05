Woman viciously attacked in subway stairwell; Man suspected in several other assaults

EAST WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for the man believed to be responsible for at least five attacks on women in the same Brooklyn subway station.

Manal Guennad, 26, said she knew right away who the man was getting closer to her before pushing her against the wall and hitting her head just after 9 p.m. Saturday.

"My first though was oh my God it's him," Guennad said.

Authorities say it's the same man who has been viciously and randomly pummeling women at the Morgan Avenue subway station since November.

Guennad said he snuck up from behind.

"He didn't say a word, just started punching me, like randomly beating me up," she said. "All I was thinking was, 'Scream. Someone has to hear you. Someone must be around. Like, just scream as loud as you can.'"

She said police officers heard her cries for help and they have flooded the station since the assaults began.

But by the time they came to her aid, the assailant had fled.

ALSO READ | Boy killed, 2nd child critical after being struck by van in Brooklyn

A victim named Bianca posted on social media that she was assaulted last Monday and had bruises, swelling and cuts all over her face.

At least five women, all in their 20s or 30s, were attacked in the late afternoon to early evening hours and were punched in their faces repeatedly.

Investigators believe the same man attacked all five women.

Guennad's head is still swollen and her back is sore from being pushed against the wall.

And while the headaches won't go away, she said it's the fear that is keeping her up at night.

"I'm still traumatized, I avoid the station I literally have PTSD from the staircase," she said.

TRENDING | Bright blue UFO seen crashing into ocean near Hawaii prompts calls to 911, FAA
EMBED More News Videos

An unidentified flying object spotted in Hawaii caught enough people's attention to get the Federal Aviation Administration involved.



----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
east williamsburgbrooklynnew york cityattacknypdwoman injuredsubway crimewoman attacked
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some COVID relief payments sent to wrong account
Iconic NYC jazz club in danger of closing for good due to pandemic
Kenosha prosecutors: Officers won't be charged in Jacob Blake case
Grammy Awards postponed until March due to COVID-19
Teen who died of COVID-19 had no health issues, family says
The Countdown: Senate control at stake as polls begin to close for Georgia runoff
Tanya Roberts dead after premature death announcement
Show More
'Jeopardy!' champions share their fondest Alex Trebek memories
Man wanted in hoax device incident at NYC mall surrenders to police
2 women determined to eliminate hunger in their community
Some NYC schools go fully remote amid COVID uptick
Stimulus check problems: What taxpayers should do
More TOP STORIES News