Off-duty Secret Service agent fatally shoots couple's dog in Brooklyn

WINDSOR TERRACE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- An off-duty Secret Service agent fatally shot a dog in Brooklyn Monday night.It happened on Caton Place near East 8th Street in Windsor Terrace around 9:45 p.m.The agent, whose name has not been released, was turning the corner when he came across a couple and their Belgian Shepherd.The agent claims the dog charged at him, and he fired one shot, killing the animal."An off-duty Secret Service employee was involved in the shooting of an unrestrained and aggressive canine in Brooklyn, NY, this evening," the Secret Service said in a statement. "As this is an ongoing NYPD investigation, the Secret Service will not have further comment."A Secret Service spokesman said the dog was wearing a leash but that no one was holding it when the animal charged the agent, but area residents who knew the dog raised doubts about the story."The dog was definitely on a leash," one neighbor said. "It's a very friendly dog. He plays with our friend's dog sometimes."Neighbors reported a heartbreaking scene with a sheet draped over the couple's beloved dog."That dog never did anything wrong," another neighbor said. "You don't go around shooting a dog."Many said they were puzzled by the agent's extreme use of force."I just don't think it's acceptable for a professional, a trained professional, to use a firearm in that way," a neighbor said. "You'd think his first reaction would have been to kick or hit the dog."The Secret Service agent went to Lutheran Hospital for evaluation.