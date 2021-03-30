Dogs, cats looking for forever homes in New Jersey after deadly tornadoes in Alabama

More than 50 animals were flown from Birmingham to Morristown Airport on Tuesday.
St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center will help them find new loving homes.
The pets were available for adoption at the Greater Birmingham Humane Society prior to the storms last week.
The shelter needed to free up room for stray animals and pets in need of emergency care or boarding.
Wings of Rescue transported them to New Jersey. Some of the animals will be available for adoption at St. Hurbert's soon while others will go on to other shelters in New Jersey and Delaware.
