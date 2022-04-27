New York City to crack down on dog owners who don't clean up after pets

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11792979" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Queen Latifah joined Newark Mayor Ras Baraka Tuesday at a groundbreaking ceremony for a new housing development.

The best part of our dog poop press conference was the groan of disappointment when I announced there is no Poop Fairy. In all seriousness, I want to thank @nycsanitation for agreeing to my request for more Pooper Scooper Law enforcement officers in Council District 3. pic.twitter.com/X5Lq38biid — Erik Bottcher (@ebottcher) April 24, 2022

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- "There is no poop fairy."New York City streets can seem like a mine field thanks to the city's population of dogs and their owners who fail to pick up after them.The city's sanitation department said Tuesday it is stepping up ticketing of owners who pretend not to notice what their pups leave behind.The action is a response to increasing complaints of soiled sidewalks. Dog walkers can be hit with summonses of up to $250."Keeping New York City clean is a ruff job, and any New York dog owner who thinks they can ignore their responsibilities is barking up the wrong tree," Sanitation Commissioner Jessica Tisch said in a statement.City Councilman Erik Bottcher led the effort, reminding dog owners, "There is no poop fairy."Paw patrol lacks the authority to make arrests over this. Instead, sanitation officers stake out particular corners and chase down offenders to hand them a summons."Our enforcement agents may not collar people over this, but they won't just roll over, either - they will write tickets," Tisch said. "Bagging and properly disposing of pet waste shows you respect your neighbors and your Sanitation Workers, and we thank Councilmember Bottcher for working to bring this problem to heel."