Newark native Queen Latifah to break ground on Rise Living housing development

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11789729" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Family, friends and mourners gathered Monday morning to say a final farewell to an 18-year-old New Jersey high school senior who drowned last week. Anthony Johnson has the latest details.

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Queen Latifah is joining Newark Mayor Ras Baraka Tuesday at a groundbreaking ceremony for a new housing development.The Rise Living development is looking towards the future of Newark and will transform several properties along 19th Avenue, South 16th Street and South 17th Street into modern housing and mixed-use spaces.Rise Living is a collaboration between Life Assets Development, Gonsosa, and the BlueSugar Corporation, which was co-founded by Queen Latifah, a native of Newark.The development compliments a citywide initiative to revitalize the face of Newark and provide beautiful modern housing to its residents.The buildings will include a fitness center, business center, charging stations for electric vehicles, and ground floor parking spaces.Modern amenities will include touchless entry, free Wi-Fi in all common areas, online portals for maintenance and rent payments, washers and dryers in units, hardwood floors, green roofs in selected units, air conditioning, and stainless steel appliances.Officials say 16 of the units will be classified as affordable housing, and market-rate rents are set to start at $1,800 per month.Work has already begun on the site at 650 Springfield Avenue in January of 2022.Pre-leasing is expected to commence in July of 2022.----------