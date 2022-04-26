Community & Events

Newark native Queen Latifah to break ground on Rise Living housing development

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Queen Latifah to break ground on new Newark housing development

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Queen Latifah is joining Newark Mayor Ras Baraka Tuesday at a groundbreaking ceremony for a new housing development.

The Rise Living development is looking towards the future of Newark and will transform several properties along 19th Avenue, South 16th Street and South 17th Street into modern housing and mixed-use spaces.

Rise Living is a collaboration between Life Assets Development, Gonsosa, and the BlueSugar Corporation, which was co-founded by Queen Latifah, a native of Newark.

The development compliments a citywide initiative to revitalize the face of Newark and provide beautiful modern housing to its residents.

The buildings will include a fitness center, business center, charging stations for electric vehicles, and ground floor parking spaces.

Modern amenities will include touchless entry, free Wi-Fi in all common areas, online portals for maintenance and rent payments, washers and dryers in units, hardwood floors, green roofs in selected units, air conditioning, and stainless steel appliances.

Officials say 16 of the units will be classified as affordable housing, and market-rate rents are set to start at $1,800 per month.

Work has already begun on the site at 650 Springfield Avenue in January of 2022.

Pre-leasing is expected to commence in July of 2022.

ALSO READ | Funeral held for teen who drowned in New Jersey pond
EMBED More News Videos

Family, friends and mourners gathered Monday morning to say a final farewell to an 18-year-old New Jersey high school senior who drowned last week. Anthony Johnson has the latest details.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsnewarkessex countyras barakareal estate developmenthousingaffordable housing
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
MTA CEO wants to focus on fare beaters in fight against subway crime
Funeral for FDNY firefighter Timothy Klein set for Friday
Hunt for killer underway after 10-year-old girl found dead near trail
Woman rescued after falling in toilet trying to get phone
VIDEO: Bus with 23 students flips over when street racer causes crash
NJ district will teach new sex ed standards, but on last day of school
Aspirin no longer recommended to prevent 1st heart attack for most
Show More
AccuWeather: Drizzle and showers
Anti-Semitic hate crimes surging in New York: ADL
NYC correction commissioner ordered to attend hearing on Rikers Island
Biden pardons former Secret Service agent and 2 others
FL teen's amusement park death 'could've been prevented,' family says
More TOP STORIES News