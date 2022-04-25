Funeral being held for teen who drowned in New Jersey pond

NEW MILFORD, New Jersey (WABC) -- Family, friends and mourners gathered Monday morning to say a final farewell to an 18-year-old New Jersey high school senior who drowned last week.

Funeral services for Clinten Ajit are being held at St. Peter's Mar Thoma Church on Ridgewood Road in Washington Township, with burial to follow at Westwood Cemetery.

The New Milford High School student drowned in Hardcastle Pond Friday, apparently while trying to retrieve a soccer ball for kids playing nearby.

"There's no words that can describe the pain that this family has gone through right now," New Milford Mayor Michael Putrino said. "Our hearts are broken, our community, our thoughts and prayers are with the family and also the siblings in school district. So our town will be praying for that family."

Ajit was born in Kerala, India, and came to the U.S. with his family at a young age.

A memorial with flowers has been set up at the pond.

He was described as a well-liked student who played trombone in the school band.

A GoFundMe page that has raised more $70,000 for the family said Ajit enjoyed participating in musical theater, band, and various sports.

"Clinten was an intelligent, humorous, and kind young man," it reads. "He was looking forward to attending college at Montclair State University to study criminal justice...Please continue to keep the family in your humble prayers."

Grief counselors are available at New Milford High School.

